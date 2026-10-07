Suspect taken into custody after mother, 2-year-old daughter stabbed in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A person was taken into custody by Providence police after a mother and her 2-year-old daughter were stabbed on Wednesday.

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said officers responded to the area of Broad Street and Public Street for a woman in her late 20s and a 2-year-old girl who were suffering from stab wounds.

Both were transported to a nearby hospital.

Police have not shared their conditions.

Officers received a description of the suspect and took them into custody.

Perez said there is no evidence that the suspect knew the victims.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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