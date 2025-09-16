Suspect left note saying he planned to kill Charlie Kirk, confessed after shooting, prosecutor says

PROVO, Utah (AP/Boston 25) — Prosecutors brought an aggravated murder charge on Tuesday against the man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk and outlined evidence, including a text message confession to his partner and a note left beforehand that said he had the opportunity to kill one of the nation’s leading conservative voices, “and I’m going to take it.”

The charge means 22-year-old Tyler Robinson could face the death penalty if convicted of killing Kirk last week at Utah Valley University in Orem, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

“The murder of Charlie Kirk is an American tragedy,” Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said in announcing the charges.

Kirk was gunned down on Sept. 10 as he spoke with students and died soon after. Prosecutors allege Robinson shot Kirk in the neck with a bolt-action rifle from the roof of a nearby campus building.

A Utah Valley University police officer was watching the university campus crowd from an “elevated position” and identified the roof of the Losee Center as a potential position for a shooter, Gray said. The officer found evidence on the roof immediately, he said, and spurred officers to direct their attention to surveillance video leading to the roof.

Gray said Robinson discarded the rifle and clothing and asked his roommate to conceal evidence. Robinson left a note under a keyboard saying he planned to kill Kirk and confessed after the shooting, documents show.

Tyler Robinson In this handout image provided by the Office of the Governor of Utah, Tyler Robinson stands for a booking photo on September 12, 2025 in Spanish Fork, Utah. Political activist Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" on the campus of Utah Valley University when he was shot in the neck and killed on September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. (Photo by Office of the Governor of Utah via Getty Images) (Handout/Office of the Governor of Utah v)

Robinson also was charged with felony discharge of a firearm, punishable by up to life in prison, and obstructing justice, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. He was scheduled to appear on camera for a virtual court hearing Tuesday afternoon.

There was no attorney listed in the Utah online court docket for Robinson, even after charges were filed, and his family has declined to comment to The Associated Press.

Robinson appears to have stayed in the area after shooting Kirk and ditching his rifle, authorities said.

Text messages shared with a roommate

In a text exchange with his roommate released by authorities, Robinson wrote, “I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down. Its quiet, almost enough to get out, but theres one vehicle lingering.”

Then he wrote: “Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything about them finding it.” And after that, he sent: “I can get close to it but there is a squad car parked right by it. I think they already swept that spot, but I don’t wanna chance it.”

The texts shared in court documents do not have timestamps, and it’s unclear how long after the shooting Robinson was texting.

Robinson was arrested late Thursday near St. George, the southern Utah community where he grew up.

Investigators have spoken to Robinson’s relatives and carried out a search warrant at his family’s home in Washington, Utah, about 240 miles (390 kilometers) southwest of where the shooting happened.

Kirk, a dominant figure in conservative politics, became a confidant of President Donald Trump after founding Arizona-based Turning Point USA, one of the nation’s largest political organizations. He brought young, conservative evangelical Christians into politics. His shooting raised fears about increasing political violence in a deeply polarized United States.

0 of 39 Charlie Kirk FILE - Charlie Kirk speaks at Texas A&M University as part of Turning Point USA's American Comeback Tour on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File) (Meredith Seaver/AP) Charlie Kirk FILE: Founder and executive director of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks at the opening of the Turning Point Action conference on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the event held in the Palm Beach County Convention Center. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Charlie Kirk Shot FILE - Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks at The Believers' Summit 2024 at a Turning Point Action event in West Palm Beach, Fla., July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) (Lynne Sladky/AP) Charlie Kirk FILE - Charlie Kirk, conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, speaks to supporters of President Donald Trump at a rally outside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) (Ross D. Franklin/AP) Charlie Kirk FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with moderator Charlie Kirk, during a Generation Next White House forum at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, March 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP) Charlie Kirk shot Charlie Kirk hands out hats before speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP) (Tess Crowley/AP) Charlie Kirk shot Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP) (Tess Crowley/AP) Charlie Kirk Shot FILE - Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks before Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives at the Turning Point Believers' Summit, July 26, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon/AP) Charlie Kirk Shot FILE - Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks at a Turning Point event prior to Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaking, Sept. 4, 2024, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) (Ross D. Franklin/AP) Charlie Kirk Shot FILE - Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk arrives to speak before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at Thomas & Mack Center, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon/AP) Charlie Kirk Shot FILE - Charlie Kirk speaks during a town hall meeting on March 17, 2025, in Oconomowoc, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File) (Jeffrey Phelps/AP) Charlie Kirk Shot Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP) (Tess Crowley/AP) Charlie Kirk FILE - Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks during a campaign rally, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) (John Locher/AP) Charlie Kirk Shot FILE - Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA speaks during the Turning Point Action conference, July 15, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) (Lynne Sladky/AP) Charlie Kirk FILE PHOTO: CEO of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024. Kirk was killed when he was shot during an appearance in Utah on Sept. 10. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Charlie Kirk Shot Allison Hemingway-Witty cries after Charlie Kirk is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP) (Tess Crowley/AP) APTOPIX Charlie Kirk Shot The crowd reacts after Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, is shot at the Utah Valley University Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP) (Tess Crowley/AP) Charlie Kirk Shot Law enforcement tapes off an area after Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot at the Utah Valley University, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Tess Croewley/The Deseret News via AP) (Tess Crowley/AP) Charlie Kirk shot The national headquarters of Turning Point USA is seen after the shooting of Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old CEO and co-founder of the organization, during a Utah college event Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP) Charlie Kirk shot Law enforcement tapes off an area after Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot at the Utah Valley University, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Tess Croewley/The Deseret News via AP) (Tess Crowley/AP) Charlie Kirk shot The blocked main entrance to the national headquarters of Turning Point USA is seen after the shooting of Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old CEO and co-founder of the organization, during a Utah college event Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP) Trump Charlie Kirk The American flag at the White House in Washington, is lowered to half-staff after Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was killed at an event in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP) Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt with Charlie Kirk (Governor Kevin Stitt) Charlie Kirk Shot Joseph Vogl stands outside Timpanogos Regional Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett) (Alex Goodlett/AP) Charlie Kirk Shot Well-wishers pay their respects at a makeshift memorial at the national headquarters of Turning Point USA after the shooting death of Charlie Kirk, CEO of the organization, during a Utah college event Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP) APTOPIX Charlie Kirk Shot Law enforcement officials prepare to sweep a building at Utah Valley University, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate) (Tyler Tate/AP) APTOPIX Charlie Kirk Shot People attend a vigil at Timpanogos Regional Hospital for Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA who was shot and killed, on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett) (Alex Goodlett/AP) APTOPIX Trump Charlie Kirk The American flag on the North Lawn at the White House in Washington, is lowered to half-staff after Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was killed at an event in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (Mark Schiefelbein/AP) Charlie Kirk Shot Well-wishers pay their respects at a makeshift memorial at the national headquarters of Turning Point USA shown after the shooting death of Charlie Kirk, the co-founder and CEO of the organization, during a Utah college event Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP) Trump Charlie Kirk Members of the U.S. Secret Service counter sniper team walk onto the roof of the White House after the American flag at the White House in Washington, was lowered to half-staff after Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was killed at an event in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP) Charlie Kirk Shot A photo of President Donald Trump is seen at a growing memorial for Charlie Kirk outside Timpanogos Regional Hospital after Kirk was shot and killed Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Photo of Charlie Kirk speaking at the University of Georgia campus in 2024 (Emanuel Hernaiz) Charlie Kirk Shot The American flag and the state flag of Utah fly at half-mast at the Utah State Capitol after Charlie Kirk was shot and killed Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

While authorities say Robinson hasn’t been cooperating with investigators, they say his family and friends have been talking. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said over the weekend that those who know Robinson say his politics shifted left in recent years and he spent a lot of time in the “dark corners of the internet.”

FBI Director Kash Patel said agents were looking at “anyone and everyone” who was involved in a gaming chatroom on the social media platform Discord with Robinson. The chatroom involved “a lot more” than 20 people, Patel said Tuesday during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington.

“We are investigating Charlie’s assassination fully and completely and running out every lead related to any allegation of broader violence,” Patel said in response to a question about whether the Kirk shooting was being treated as part of a broader trend of violence against religious groups.

The search for a motive

Investigators are working on finding a motive for the attack, Utah’s governor said Sunday, adding that more information may come out once Robinson appears for his initial court hearing.

Cox said Robinson’s romantic partner was transgender, which some politicians have pointed to as a sign the suspect was targeting Kirk for his anti-transgender views. But authorities have not said whether that played a role. Kirk was shot while taking a question that touched on mass shootings, gun violence and transgender people.

Gray declined to answer a question about whether transgender issues played a role in the motive behind Kirk’s shooting. He pointed to the charging documents, saying they summed up those points.

The charges against Robinson

The charges filed Tuesday carry two enhancements including committing several of the crimes in front of or close to children and carrying out violence based on the subject’s political beliefs.

Gray declined to say whether Robinson’s roommate could face charges or whether anyone else might face charges. He also declined to say whether Robinson was cooperating or whether his parents or roommate had continued to cooperate.

In the days since Kirk’s assassination, Americans have found themselves facing questions about rising political violence, the deep divisions that brought the nation here and whether anything can change.

Despite calls for greater civility, some who opposed Kirk’s provocative statements about gender, race and politics criticized him after his death. Many Republicans have led the push to punish anyone they believe dishonored him, causing both public and private workers to lose their jobs or face other consequences at work.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group