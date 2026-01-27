Man accused of killing 2 people at child’s birthday party in Carver arraigned on murder charges

CARVER, Mass. — A man accused of killing two people at a child’s birthday party in Carver over the weekend has been ordered held without bail.

Nicholas Meuse, 23, was arraigned Tuesday in Wareham District Court on charges including two counts each of murder, attempted murder, and armed assault to murder, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and Carver Police Chief Marc Duphily.

Officers responding to reports of multiple people shot at the Saint John the Baptist Club at 53 Silva Street in Carver just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday learned four people attending a child’s birthday had been shot, Cruz and Duphily said.

Two of the victims, 27-year-old Benjamin Cowart and 20-year-old Jalen Pina, died from their injuries.

Two other men who were shot, ages 28 and 32, were taken to the hospital for treatment and are expected to be OK.

Meuse was later apprehended in the woods near the birthday party after he allegedly called 911 and confessed to being the shooter, according to Cruz and Duphily.

“During interviews with law enforcement, Meuse stated he had been invited to the party by a relative but had pre-existing conflicts with some of the attendees. Once he arrived, Meuse said tensions flared up and ultimately led to the shooting,” Cruz’s office noted in a statement.

While Meuse allegedly claimed to have seen one of the attendees reach for their waistband immediately before the incident, investigators say they only found a single gun at the scene.

Meuse is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 25.

