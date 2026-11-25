AYER, Mass. — Ayer-Shirley Regional High School has announced that its game against Lunenburg has been canceled after players’ equipment was contaminated.

According to Superintendent Dr. Adam Renda, faculty were notified about the issue around 3:30 PM Wednesday afternoon. Renda added that the contamination does not pose a health risk, but would be unsanitary for the players to use.

Despite efforts to replace the equipment, the school was not able to do so in time.

“We feel terrible that we are unable to hold tonight’s game,” The school said in a Facebook post. “Our players have worked hard and were looking forward to taking the field, and we know their families and our community were looking forward to supporting them. We understand how disappointing this news is, especially with such short notice.”

Police have been notified, and an investigation is currently underway. Boston 25 has reached out to both the school and Ayer police for additional details as to what caused the contamination. The school has asked us to reach out to police for details, but we have yet to hear back.

The school will provide updates on the possibility of the game being rescheduled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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