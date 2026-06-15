Suspect claims self-defense in deadly West Dennis restaurant shooting

WEST DENNIS, Mass. — A New York man charged in connection to the shooting death of a Hyannis man inside a West Dennis restaurant on Saturday morning faced a judge on Monday.

24-year-old Nicholas Campbell was charged with murder and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Prosecutors allege Campbell shot 35-year-old Careeme Harakh in the head in the Moonfish Cafe around midnight.

When Dennis police arrived on scene, they found customers fleeing from the building on foot and in their vehicles. A customer told them someone was hurt inside the building.

They found Harakh and two men kneeling beside him. He had a gunshot wound to his head and not breathing.

The prosecution alleges that Campbell called 911 and told them he had to shoot someone to defend himself. He later turned himself in.

Campell later told police that Harakh and another man had jumped him, however customers who were interviewed by police did not witness the fight but heard the gunshots.

Another witness told police that he was there at the restaurant with the suspect and would later see a small wound on his head.

Campbell’s attorney said this is a classic case of self-defense.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. I pray that they find strength, comfort, and peace in the love and support of those around them,” owner Velma Mitchell said in a statement.

“I also keep everyone who has been affected by this tragedy in my prayers, including our staff, customers, and community members who are hurting and trying to make sense of what happened.”

Campbell’s next court date is in July.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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