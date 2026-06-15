Mass. teen tried to hide alcohol containers after crashing into home, police say

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. — A Framingham teen is facing multiple charges after police say he crashed into a Southborough home while driving under the influence Sunday evening.

Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. to 98 Southville Road for reports of a car that had slammed into a house.

When officers arrived, they found a black 2009 Pontiac Vibe with heavy front-end damage after it had crashed into the northwest corner of the home. A nearby utility pole was also damaged. The house sustained minor damage, according to police.

The vehicle was empty at the scene, but officers quickly located the driver and a passenger nearby.

Police identified the driver as Luis Fernando Mazariegos Castillo, 18, of Framingham. Investigators say that after the crash, Mazariegos Castillo allegedly removed alcohol containers from the vehicle and attempted to hide them in the area.

Following their investigation, officers determined he had been operating under the influence. He was taken into custody without incident.

Mazariegos Castillo is expected to be arraigned Monday in Westborough District Court on charges including operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, obstruction of justice, withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding, unsafe operation of a motor vehicle, littering, person under 21 in possession of alcohol, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and possession of an open container of alcohol.

A 42-year-old woman from Framingham, who was a passenger in the vehicle, is also charged with obstruction of justice.

Mazariegos Castillo is expected to be arraigned Monday in Westborough District Court.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group