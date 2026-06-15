Couple faces multiple charges after fleeing police with infant in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A couple charged in connection to a high-speed chase in Middleborough faced a judge this morning.

19-year-old Mariyah Mitchell was charged with failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding, failure to stop or yield, reckless endangerment of a child, resisting arrest, and accessory after the fact.

20-year-old Jamell Spurill was charged with assault and battery on a household member, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment of a child, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery.

Prosecutors alleged that the incident started when the couple were fighting in the parking lot of Trucchi’s Supermarket on Sunday morning over a phone they use for DoorDash. A witness tried to intervene when Spurill allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill him.

Once police arrived, the couple fled the scene with their 11-month-old in the car.

According to officials, Mitchell indicated that Spurill had told her to go.

Authorities deployed a GPS tracking device, known as StarChase, to monitor the suspect vehicle along Route 44.

They were able to stop Mitchell’s car on Plymouth Street with stop sticks.

The two posted bail and Spurill was ordered to not abuse the victim. Spurill’s defense attorney claims that there was never a knife involved, and police never located a knife.

Their 11-month-old is currently in the custody of Mitchell’s mother. Their next court date is in July.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group