Eddie Andelman, Boston broadcasting legend known as ‘godfather of sports radio,’ dead at 89

BOSTON — Eddie Andelman, who worked in sports talk radio in Boston for more than 40 years, has passed away at the age of 89, his family announced Monday.

Andelman’s three sons, Dave, Mike, and Dan, announced his death in a statement posted on the Phantom Gourmet’s Facebook page.

“Eddie Andelman was loved by his wife of fifty-seven years, worshipped by his sons, and adored by his grandchildren. From humble roots in Dorchester, he went on to great success in business and broadcasting,” the statement reads. “Some call him the godfather of sports radio. He certainly changed and elevated the sports radio game.”

Andelman’s radio career began in 1969 at WNUR, where he hosted the “Sports Huddle” show. The show later moved to WBZ and WEEI. He was also known for hosting the Hot Dog Safari for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, raising in excess of $5 million.

“Eddie worked tirelessly on the Hot Dog Safari for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation because he loved to give people a great time and he was thankful that his own family was healthy. There would be no Phantom Gourmet without Eddie Andelman. His passion and pride in the work, down to earth and sometimes irreverent style, and the reverence for small business owners and hard working people only enriched our lives and well as many others as well. We learned all that we do from our dad. He was one of a kind. He helped thousands and entertained millions. Eddie Andelman lived a truly incredible life,” his sons added.

Andelman retired on December 31, 2010. He was later inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

His sons created the popular “Phantom Gourmet” restaurant-review television show, which airs locally.

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