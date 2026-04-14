Suspect arrested in connection with violent mansion invasion in Beverly

BEVERLY, Mass. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a violent mansion invasion in Beverly.

A source tells Boston 25 that the man’s name is Emajae Brown, and he was taken into custody in Gloucester on a list of charges.

On Saturday, March 28, officers responded to a 911 call from a neighbor of Rock Edge on Paine Avenue in Beverly just before 9 a.m. and learned an armed suspect had broken into the mansion and assaulted and tied up one person who was inside.

The suspect then fled the scene with several stolen items, including a Porsche, according to the Beverly Police Department.

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The victim was taken to Beverly Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Police have since located and recovered the stolen vehicle.

Police say that an investigation at 18 Hollis Road in Lynn is connected and is believed to be a residence of the suspect.

Brown is expected to be arraigned in Salem District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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