14-year-old seriously hurt in e-bike crash in Medway, officials say

MEDWAY, Mass. — A 14-year-old was seriously hurt in an e-bike crash this morning, according to the Medway Fire Department.

According to officials, crews responded to the intersection of Village Street and Oakland Street for the crash involving the e-bicyclist and the passenger vehicle.

Due to the nature of the injuries, a Boston Med flight was requested to transport the patient to a regional trauma center.

The 14-year-old sustained significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Medway Fire Department is advising motorists to scan intersections, check mirrors and blind spots, and remain alert for cyclists and pedestrians as e-bike have become increasingly popular.

Riders are urged to wear a helmet, obey traffic laws, make yourself visible, and remain aware of surrounding traffic at all times.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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