Uxbridge High School to undergo testing after multiple breast cancer diagnoses among teachers

A Massachusetts high school will be investigated and undergo testing after several teachers were diagnosed with breast cancer in the past few years.

Uxbridge school officials say it is possible that the cases are not connected to each other but are looking into possible environmental factors at the high school “out of an abundance of caution.”

The school says Massachusetts DPH officials have informed them that there is no evidence of immediate danger in the building and no reason to limit access to or use of the facility at this time.

Air quality tests will happen Thursday while classes continue as usual.

Officials will look at a comprehensive review of the facility, water on site, air quality and the property’s history before a full report is released to the community.

“Please be assured that we will keep you informed about any developments. It is important to note that DPH officials have cautioned that in workplace investigations, finding an environmental “smoking gun” is rare. However, even if a direct causal link is not established, the administration is utilizing this process to rigorously test the building and guarantee that it meets all safety standards moving forward,” Uxbridge Superintendent David Ljungberg and Uxbridge High School Principal Michael Rubin said in a joint press release.

“As the evaluation continues, we encourage community members not to engage in speculation or draw conclusions that are not supported by the facts. The health and safety of all of our students and staff remain our highest priority. We are fortunate to be working closely with a team who have deep expertise in these matters, and we are grateful for your patience and cooperation while we navigate this rigorous review process together,” the statement continued.

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