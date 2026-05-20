Harvard Police search for suspect after attempted assault inside residence hall

CAMBRDIGE, Mass. — A woman was allegedly assaulted inside a Harvard University residence hall Tuesday night, prompting an active search for the suspect and increased security measures across campus.

According to The Harvard Crimson, the suspect entered Lowell House by following another person into the building before approaching a female student from behind as she was entering her room. The man allegedly covered the woman’s mouth and attempted to force her into the room.

The student screamed, drawing the attention of nearby residents. The suspect then fled the area, according to the report.

Students began receiving emergency alerts about the incident shortly after 7 p.m. University officials later sent emails informing students that additional Harvard University Police Department officers and Cambridge police officers would be patrolling the area overnight. Security was also increased in the courtyards surrounding the Lowell House.

School officials urged students to remain vigilant and avoid allowing unknown individuals to follow them into campus buildings.

According to The Harvard Crimson, the student was not physically injured.

Boston 25 News has reached out to both Harvard and Cambridge police for additional information about the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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