MIT residence hall intruder matches description of Harvard dorm assault suspect, police say

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Massachusetts Institute of Technology police are investigating after an unknown man entered a campus residence hall without authorization and was later linked to a reported assault at Harvard University.

Officers responded around 7:25 p.m. to Sidney Pacific, an MIT residence hall at 70 Pacific Street, for a report of a suspicious person inside the building.

According to police, the man gained entry around 5:45 p.m. by following a woman through a side entrance. Campus surveillance video shows the suspect leaving the building just before 6 p.m., police said.

Investigators say the man matches the description of a suspect involved in a separate incident at Harvard University earlier in the evening, where a woman was allegedly assaulted following an unauthorized entry into Lowell House.

MIT police conducted a thorough search of the building and the surrounding area, but did not locate the suspect.

The man is described as a white, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark shorts.

Authorities are asking anyone with information or who may have seen the suspect to contact MIT Police at 617-253-1212. Anonymous tips can also be submitted.

Police are reminding the campus community to remain vigilant, report suspicious activity, and avoid allowing unknown individuals to enter secured buildings.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group