Supreme Court denies Karen Read’s emergency filing to delay retrial; Charges still to be reviewed

DEDHAM, Mass. — According to a new filing on Wednesday, the country’s highest court denied Karen Read’s emergency application to stay or postpone her retrial.

The Supreme Court, however, said they will decide on April 25 if they want to review her request to drop 2 of the 3 charges against her.

Breaking: Karen Read’s emergency application to stay or postpone her trial has been denied by a single justice according to SCOTUS-PIO



My understanding is that is the appeal could still be considered but the trial won’t be stopped or delayed — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 9, 2025

Read is accused of hitting John O’Keefe, her Boston Police Officer boyfriend, with her Lexus SUV in Canton and leaving him to die in the cold after a night of drinking.

Read’s defense previously asked the country’s highest court to review and drop two of the three criminal charges against her: second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.

The defense team claims that Read’s constitutional rights are being violated under the double jeopardy clause after multiple jurors allegedly came forward claiming she had been acquitted on two of the three charges.

New item on Karen Read's SCOTUS docket.

I've been told this means the high court will decide on 4-25 if they want to take this case up.



This is how "distributed for conference" is described:

"At the Supreme Court, petitions and other filings are distributed to justices for… pic.twitter.com/VHtxGHxp3N — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 9, 2025

On Wednesday, three new jury candidates were selected in Read’s retrial, bringing the total to 15.

The court needs one more juror candidate to start the trial.

On her way out of court Tuesday, Read told reporters that opening statements in her retrial could begin as soon as Tuesday, April 15.

“I’m anxious, and it’s in God’s hands,” Read said. “We’re fighting and working as hard as we can, so what else can we do?”

Boston-based attorney David Yannetti gave the opening statements in the first trial, but it will be Los Angeles-based counsel Alan Jackson who will set the table for the jury in her second murder trial, Read also revealed.

