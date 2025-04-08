Karen Read says murder trial could begin next week as two sides close in on full jury box

DEDHAM, Mass. — Karen Read says opening statements in her murder trial could begin next week as the defense and prosecution close in on a full roster of jurors.

Three new jurors were added during jury selection Tuesday, after one was excused, bringing the total jury court to 12 through six days. At least 16 jurors must be seated for opening statements, and testimony can get underway.

I feel for the last candidates of the day questioned. Think 6 of hours… — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 8, 2025

Forty-seven people from across Norfolk County were questioned by Judge Beverly Cannone and lawyers from both sides.

“I’m anxious and it’s in god’s hands and we’re fighting and working as hard as we can,” Read said outside court. “What else can we do?”

Boston-based attorney David Yannetti gave the opening statements in the first trial but Read says it will be Los Angeles-based counsel Alan Jackson who will set the table for the jury in her second murder trial for the death of Boston police officer John O’Keefe.

Right now, the jury is made up of six men and six women, with only 4 more people needed to fill the jury box.

A pool of new candidates will be screened on Wednesday.

Read’s lawyers asked the Supreme Court of the United States to delay her retrial on Tuesday.

Read’s defense previously asked the country’s highest court to review and drop two of the three criminal charges against her: second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.

The defense team claims that Read’s constitutional rights are being violated under the double jeopardy clause after multiple jurors allegedly came forward claiming she had been acquitted on two of the three charges.

The SCOTUS has not yet decided on whether or not to drop those charges, prompting the request to delay the Norfolk County trial, which began on April 1.

With a gag order silencing all attorneys in this case, Read is the only one from her team allowed to speak to reporters. She says she’s not surprised at the speed of the jury selection process, even though no one new has been added since Thursday.

Read, 45, of Mansfield, is accused of hitting John O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die in the cold after a night of drinking. The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton and then dragged outside and left for dead.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

