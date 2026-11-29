BOSTON — Thanksgiving may be over, but the holiday travel rush is not.

TSA expects to screen more than 3 million passengers nationwide Sunday with up to 77,000 people traveling through Boston’s Logan airport.

“I feel like it’s much busier than when I came here and I know my flight is full,” passenger Anaya Gokarn said before her flight back to Los Angeles.

Chris Froehlich said she’s flying home after celebrating her mother’s 90th birthday and Thanksgiving with family. She told Boston 25 News that she planned ahead knowing it was going to be a packed day at the airport.

“We had lots of luggage because it’s my husband, my son, my daughter-in-law, a baby, and me,” Froehlich said. “Lots of luggage, lots of stuff and so we had to get here early, make sure we got everything.”

Massport is encouraging passengers to get to the airport ahead of schedule. Officials suggest arriving to the airport two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international.

Marcus Green said he had to travel to San Antonio, Texas for work on what is expected to be the busiest day of the Thanksgiving travel week.

“The lines are picking up here at the airport now so if you can, get out as early as you can and get here so you don’t run into any traffic or any unforeseen circumstances,” Green said.

The roads are expected to be busy, too. Massport reminds drivers to allow for extra travel time on the roads and to take public transit when possible.

“There was traffic in the tunnel,” Froehlich said. “Which was more than we expected.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group