Victim of grisly Allston murder identified by authorities

BOSTON — Authorities have identified the woman killed in a grisly murder at an Allston apartment building on Monday night.

77-year-old Peggy Yousef of Allston was found dead at 82 Glenville Avenue after officers received a radio call for an unknown domestic incident around 7:48 p.m., according to Boston Police.

Investigators allegedly recovered a bloody sword and bat from the scene.

‘Very scary’: Sword wielding accused killer tries to steal college student’s car in Allston

Officers located and arrested 26-year-old Omar Riaz of Allston shortly thereafter when he allegedly tried stealing a car on Quint Avenue.

He was charged with murder, armed carjacking and resisting arrest.

Prosecutors alleged Riaz killed Yousef, who was a family member, in her bedroom while his girlfriend was in the other room.

His girlfriend was transported to the hospital after the killing, but prosecutors said she does not have serious injuries.

Investigators say he has a criminal record that includes three prior restraining orders, a pending case in Quincy District Court involving malicious destruction of property, and an 18-month suspended sentence in Fitchburg for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon involving a knife.

Investigation Update: Victim Identified in 82 Glenville Avenue Homicide https://t.co/jAYhzVWgB1 pic.twitter.com/DA0z6VQJxs — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) April 24, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group