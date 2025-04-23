‘Very scary’: Sword wielding accused killer tries to steal college student’s car in Allston

BOSTON — Prosecutors say investigators recovered a bloody sword and a bat after a 26-year-old man murdered his elderly family member in Allston.

It happened on Glenville Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday night.

Boston 25 News is now learning new information about an attempted carjacking that happened afterwards several blocks away.

BU senior Ben Foley said his friend, a student at UNH, was leaving his apartment building on Quint Avenue after Marathon Monday.

That’s when he was confronted by the armed suspect identified as Omar Riaz.

“I let him out to go right to the driveway there, and then he comes back 40 seconds later, banging on the door. He’s like, there’s a guy with a machete out there!,” recalled Foley. “I was like, you can’t be serious.”

Foley said his friend did not surrender the car keys which prevented the suspect from driving off.

“Right as he clicked unlock, the guy ran towards the car, trying to get it,” he told Boston 25 News. “We heard the car door open. I think he realized the key wasn’t there and decided to book it.”

A shirtless Riaz was captured by police one street over, on Park Vale Ave, after officers deployed tasers.

“We look out the window, and he’s right there,” said neighbor Jonathan Simen. “They lead him out in handcuffs shirtless.”

Riaz waived his right to appear in court for his arraignment on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said he killed an elderly family member in her bedroom while his girlfriend was in the other room.

According to investigators, the victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, suffered ‘significant’ head trauma.

“There was a bat in the area, and also an area where the defendant ultimately fled the apartment, there was a bloody sword found a short distance away,” said the prosecutor in court.

Neighbors said they saw belongings being tossed out of the window of the same apartment the night before.

They said Riaz had been taking care of the elderly family member he was staying with.

“It’s always going to be a question of why,” said upstairs neighbor Sheldon Dixon. “He never seemed off or anything like that to me, but you never know what people are going through.”

Prosecutors said Riaz has a criminal record that includes three prior restraining orders, a pending case in Quincy District Court involving malicious destruction of property, and an 18-month suspended sentence in Fitchburg for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon involving a knife.

His girlfriend was transported to the hospital after the killing, but prosecutors said she does not have serious injuries.

The man whose friend came face to face with the accused killer is relieved things didn’t escalate any further.

“It’s a very scary situation. I think the guy was just focused on trying to get into the car” added Foley. “It was very fortunate that he did not attack my friend.”

A competency hearing for Riaz is scheduled for Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group