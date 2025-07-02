Teamsters strike gets heated amid accusations of tire slashing, violence at Revere worksite

REVERE, Mass. — The Teamsters Local 25 union says they’re fighting for better wages and benefits in its contract with Republic Services, and the strike got heated on Day 1.

Republic Services says some of the workers caused safety concerns near its Revere location Tuesday.

“We condemn the dangerous actions today by the Teamsters and their outside agitators. They slashed tires on occupied vehicles, harassed drivers serving customers, threatened employees and sabotaged trucks. This isn’t negotiating—it’s criminal behavior,” said a Republic Services spokesperson. “These reckless actions demonstrate a blatant disregard for safety and public welfare. True leadership would prioritize responsible dialogue over dangerous street tactics.”

Boston 25 News reached out to Revere Police to verify Republic Services accusations of violence, but did not hear back.

The Teamsters union didn’t directly respond to these allegations Tuesday night, but earlier in the day, their General President released a statement.

“If your rubbish is piling up on the Fourth of July, remember who’s responsible for it: the white-collar criminals who run Republic Services,” said Sean O’Brien, Teamsters General President. “Republic Teamsters didn’t start this fight, but we will finish it. Our members will do whatever it takes to finally get the respect they’re owed.”

Meanwhile the trash is piling up in towns like Peabody.

“It’s very upsetting actually, very upsetting,” said Katiuscia Freitis, a Peabody resident. “It’s really hot and everything and we’re going to have a bad smell everywhere.”

First it’s the smell, next it’s the rodents.

“The racoons and all the animals, it’s going to be bad like especially the flies, oh my God,” said Freitis.

It’s not just Peabody.

Trash barrels were left out on sidewalks with no workers to pick them up Tuesday in more than a dozen towns outside Boston, from Peabody to Revere to Arlington and Canton after 450 Republic Services workers walked off the job.

“I think everybody’s just hoping that it gets resolved soon,” said Joe Rosario, who lives in Peabody.

Homeowners are now trying to figure out what to do with the garbage, not knowing when this strike will end.

“It’s a little frustrating hopefully we don’t make too much trash, so we can probably manage for a few days, you know as long as you keep the trash covered,” said Rosario.

Republic Services says it remains committed to fair negotiations to come to an agreement on these contracts.

Meanwhile these local cities and towns affected are trying to figure out other ways to collect that trash while this strike continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group