Looming hot weather prompts two-day heat emergency for city of Boston

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency for the city of Boston ahead of the incoming hot temperatures expected for the rest of the week.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s with the heat index expected to reach mid-90s to 100 degrees.

According to city officials, the heat emergency will begin on Tuesday and run through Thursday.

“Heat waves are a risk to our community, so everyone should make sure to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity when possible, wear plenty of sunscreen, and check on your neighbors and loved ones,” Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Boston Public Schools are encouraging students and families to prepare for the hot weather, as there are currently 10 buildings in the district without air conditioning. Officials say those schools will have surplus supply fans running as well as bottled water on site.

Additionally, outdoor activities will either be adjusted or moved indoors as a result of the expected heat wave.

“Having a fun and safe summer together here in Boston requires our community to come together to take necessary precautions to stay safe from extreme heat,” Mayor Wu said.

14 BCYF community centers will be used as cooling centers on Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A list of those centers can be found here.

City officials also say more public pools will be open this year than in previous summers.

For more safety tips on how to beat the heat, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW









©2024 Cox Media Group