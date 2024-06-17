Dangerous heat on the way

COMFORTABLE MONDAY

Morning lows begin in the 50s on Monday, quite cool for this time of year, but we’ll quickly warm into the low 80s by the afternoon. It’s going to be a comfortable day with lower humidity and more sun than clouds. It’s an ideal day to enjoy outdoor activities, but don’t forget to apply sunscreen, as the sun nears its peak strength in our sky!

HEAT WAVE TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY

Tuesday will mark the start of a significant heat wave, with high temperatures reaching the low 90s and feels-like temps in the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest days of the week, with highs soaring into the mid to upper 90s and feels-like temps between 100 and 105 degrees. This level of heat is dangerous, so ensure you stay hydrated, take breaks if you are outside, and check on vulnerable individuals. Even the beaches will be around 90 degrees, except for Cape Cod, where highs will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Friday will still be hot with temperatures in the low 90s and a chance of afternoon storms, which will help cool things off as we head into next weekend.





