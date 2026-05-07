Person hospitalized with serious injuries following shooting in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, Mass. — A person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in Dorchester, Boston police say.

The incident occurred around 8:08 p.m. when officers responded to reports of shots fired at 129 Milton Avenue.

Once there, officers found the female victim, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for serious injuries. Police additionally detained multiple people on the scene for investigation.

Police add that the victim, “may be a juvenile; however, this has not been confirmed.”

Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, the homicide unit was called in and took over the investigation.

The victim’s condition at this time is currently unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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