Growing concern over violence on Boston Common

BOSTON — Frustration over recent violence on Boston Common is growing amongst the city’s residents.

“They have to do something about it because it’s too much,” Jona Roblas said.

Monday night, a victim was shot in the common near the water fountain.

A Lynnfield man was arrested.

Boston Common shooting

And Thursday night near midnight, four people were injured in a stabbing attack near Park Street.

Authorities say it started as a road rage incident, but escalated when another group tried to intervene.

“We have big groups like this, keep fighting every day. We call the police multiple times,” Hany Gad, a local business owner, said.

He owns the Lamberts store on Tremont Street across from the Common.

His front door is kicked in and he says he’s tired of the violence coming from the Common nearly every day.

Gad says more police are needed.

“You see any police?” he asked. “It’s a shooting this week and we had fighting yesterday, you see anyone?”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says public safety is a priority.

“We cannot have violence present in any part of our city,” Mayor Wu said.

Boston Police say they always beef up summer patrols in the Common.

Right now there are more patrols because the Boston Celtics are on the verge of winning a championship.

In a Zoom meeting with constituents, City Councilor Ed Flynn warned against defunding the police.

“It is all more critical that we take responsibility seriously. Now, is not the time to cut the budget for our first responders, especially the Boston Police,” he said.

“We don’t want people to not come to the Boston Common because it’s not safe. That’s not a narrative I would ever want as a city councilor,” Boston City Councilor Erin Murphy added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

