Suspect held without bail for alleged involvement in Boston Common shooting

BOSTON — For Delaney Detro, visiting Boston this week is the fulfillment of a dream. “I’ve always been fascinated with Plymouth,” she said. “We wanted to do the Freedom Trail.”

And that’s what brought Detro, a Louisiana native, to Boston Common Tuesday, along with many other tourists. In fact, Friends of the Public Garden reports about a third of annual visitors to the Common are from out-of-state.

But it was an in-state visitor who allegedly turned the Common into a crime scene Monday night. Boston Police say Dana Loder, 30, shot a man near Tremont Street and then fled.

A foot chase ensued, during which police say they saw Loder toss a firearm, which was later recovered.

Loder was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Tuesday, though he did not show his face. Prosecutors say this is not the first time Loder has faced firearms charges. They asked his bail be revoked and Loder held until the next court appearance on June 17th.

The judge granted that request, despite defense arguments that the police report contained no mention of witnesses to the shooting — and the fact Loder is only charged with a firearm violation — not the actual shooting.

As for the “resisting arrest” charge, Loder’s attorney said it was a matter of self-protection.

“He ran away from an area where there’s an allegation of shots fired,” she said. “I don’t think that would be surprising to anybody.”

The man Loder allegedly shot was initially thought to be in critical condition. But police now say he is expected to survive.

