‘Succession plan’: Contract clause could fast-track Jerod Mayo to be Patriots coach, report says

FOXBORO, Mass — The New England Patriots can avoid the traditional, extensive hiring process for a new head coach in the wake of Bill Belichick’s departure, according to a new report by an NFL insider.

A clause written into the contract language of a prior deal for linebackers coach Jerod Mayo opens the path for the former player to become the team’s next head coach, according to Ian Rapoport.

Simply, the #Patriots created a succession plan -- Jerod Mayo.



There is precedent: The #Ravens did it with GM Eric DeCosta, the #Colts did it with Tony Dungy, and the #Seahawks did it with Jim Mora. https://t.co/4mnZriuQVE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2024

“No need to go through the lengthy hiring process -- they established a firm, contractual succession plan in a prior contract & communicated it to the NFL,” writes Rapoport.

Normally, a hiring club would have to request interviews with several candidates while satisfying the NFL’s Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview two minority candidates or women for a coaching vacancy.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo talk on the sidelines in the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Part of the Rooney Rule stipulates that teams can make a promotion without conducting any interviews if the candidate in question has already been labeled as the coach or executive in waiting.

There is precedent for the move. As Rapoport points out, the Baltimore Ravens did not have to undergo the full hiring process when Eric DeCosta took over for Ozzie Newsome in 2018. Similar cases include Jim Caldwell succeeding Tony Dungy as Indianapolis Colts head coach and when Jim Mora Jr. supplanted Mike Holmgren as Seattle Seahawks head coach.

From @NFLTotalAccess: Prior to the season, the #Patriots contractually established Jerod Mayo as the successor to Bill Belichick. pic.twitter.com/RdSIj3bfmD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2024

Despite the contract language, there is no guarantee Mayo is tracing Belichick’s footsteps on the Patriots’ sideline next year and other options like former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores are still on the table.

Kraft said in a press conference Thursday they planned to move into the hiring process quickly.

“We are looking for someone who can get us back to the playoffs and win,” Kraft said. “I’m very upset when we don’t win games and it carries the whole week. I promise you, our family will be dedicated to doing the best we can do to bring a winning team back.”

Mayo was signed to a contract extension before the 2023 season.

Mayo, 37, was drafted by the Patriots in the first round of the 2008 draft and began his coaching career as inside linebackers coach with New England in 2019.

In 103 career games with the Patriots, Mayo earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, one Super Bowl ring, and he racked up 802 total tackles and 11 sacks.

Mayo has a clear understanding of the Patriots’ defense, which was a bright spot for the team during their dismal 4-13 season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group