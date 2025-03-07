Strong winds topple tree onto car with Wayland Fire Chief inside

WAYLAND, Mass. — Strong winds topped a tree onto a Wayland Fire Department vehicle Friday while the fire chief was inside.

Chief Neil McPherson was not hurt. The Wayland Fire Department told Boston 25 News was on the way to a call in town late Friday morning when the tree came down on his vehicle on Brook Trail.

The car was not so lucky and suffered serious damage.

Wayland crews were busy with numerous weather related calls today. Natick E3 and Weston Car 1 provided mutual aid. Wayland Car 1 was struck by a large tree while responding to a call on Brook Trail at 1140. pic.twitter.com/mW31KHTGDX — Wayland Fire (@WaylandFire) March 7, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

