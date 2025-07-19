The Boston 25 weather team has issued a weather alert for stormy conditions on Sunday.

Strong storms expected Sunday afternoon & evening

A level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather is present across the region with the primary hazard being damaging wind gusts. Large hail is a possibility too, but remains greatest north of Massachusetts.

Storms may initially occur in the vicinity of the south coast through the Cape and Islands as warmth & humidity increase during the morning. Severe weather is unlikely with this initial wave however.

In the afternoon, a cold front will approach from the north and the severe threat will begin. Western MA, along with southern VT, and southern NH will need to be on watch through the entire afternoon as storms develop and move south. In the late afternoon through early evening, these storms will progress through Massachusetts. They should be in the Boston area in the 5-8pm timeframe. Eventually, storms will fade as they reach the Cape around 9-10pm.

If you’re outdoors, make sure you’re near to a safe, indoor location. You should also have the Boston 25 weather app, which will notify you the second a warning is issued.

