FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots could be without star quarterback Drake Maye for the rest of the season, according to a new report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Friday afternoon that tests have shown Maye fractured his right fibula in last weekend’s blowout loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany.

Maye won’t need surgery, but his season could still be in jeopardy. A source told Schefter the injury is expected to sideline him “deep into the regular season, if he returns at all.”

Tests have shown that New England Patriots quarterback Drake Mayefractured his right fibula -- an injury that won't require surgery but is expected to sideline him deep into the regular season if he is able to return this year at all, sources told @MikeReiss and me.… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2026

Maye suffered the injury on the opening drive after being sacked. Backup Tommy DeVito came on for him, throwing for 132 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while completing 50 percent of his passes.

Schefter also provided an update on wide receiver A.J. Brown, who was also injured during the game against the Lions.

Brown, who has appeared in just four of 10 games this season due to a previous high ankle sprain, will now reportedly be shelved for “multiple weeks” with a hamstring injury.

AJ Brown is expected to miss multiple weeks due to his hamstring injury, per @MikeReiss and me. pic.twitter.com/JeZM891xkJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2026

The veteran wide receiver has just 11 catches for 128 yards and no touchdowns since joining the Patriots in an offseason trade with the Eagles.

New England is 5-5 and sits in second place in the AFC East behind the 8-1 Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots are on a bye this week and next play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 29.

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