A storm is coming: Patriots unveil new ‘Rivalries’ alternate uniform

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Prepare for a Nor’easter for the Patriots’ Week 11 matchup against the Jets, as they are set to wear their new ‘Rivalries’ uniform.

The Pats are one of eight teams set to wear the alternate uniforms for the NFL’s new “Rivalries” program, teams from the AFC East and NFC West.

The “Nor’easter” uniforms, specifically the color, Storm Blue, are inspired by “the unforgiving power of nor’easters and the perseverance of the people who face them head-on.”

According to Patriots.com, the jersey has small details that reflect on the past of the Patriots franchise and reflect on the region of New England, including:

Six stars on the uniform represent the six New England states.

A new “NE” shoulder logo, inspired by nautical lettering and compass points, underscores the unique nature of the Patriots as the only team to represent an entire region.

Jersey numbers pull their vertical striping and mesh-like design from the iconic 1990s Patriots uniform, evoking memories of Bledsoe-era battles.

Shoulder and pant stripes carry a subtle netting pattern, an homage to the working harbors that define the New England coast.

The matte white helmet reminds us of snow; the metallic silver facemask reflects the icy cold that defines the region’s winters.

Small pops of red offer a quiet connection back to the team’s traditional color palette.

And inside every collar, a reminder that through every storm, We Are All Patriots.

The jerseys and merch will be available at the Gillette ProShop on September 10.

