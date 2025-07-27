Patriots to wear new ‘Rivalries’ jerseys against Jets this season

The Patriots have announced that they will be wearing their new “Rivalries” uniform against the Jets this upcoming season.

In a recent social media post, the Pats teased their new uniforms, which are set to be revealed on August 28.

The Patriots 𝙉𝙁𝙇 𝙉𝙞𝙠𝙚 𝙍𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙡𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨 uniform will be revealed August 28.@usnikefootball | @NFL pic.twitter.com/SCuteevIk4 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 25, 2025

In a follow-up post, the Pats also revealed that they will be wearing the jerseys against the Jets on November 13.

Batten down the hatches…a Nor’easter hits the 𝙉𝙁𝙇 𝙉𝙞𝙠𝙚 𝙍𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙡𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨 game on November 13 vs. the New York Jets.@usnikefootball | @NFL pic.twitter.com/s5Yuuo3q3L — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 25, 2025

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that eight teams will be donning the “Rivalries” jerseys this year: the AFC East and NFC West.

The 2025 NFL Rivalries matchups are out 🔥



Full uniform reveal coming 8.28. @usnikefootball pic.twitter.com/2mH2JcztcD — NFL (@NFL) July 25, 2025

To speculate, in the previous teasers, the Patriots say to prepare for a Nor’easter, and in the teaser announcing their matchup against the Jets, the New England Patriots refer to themselves as Boston.

Could we possibly see the old Boston “Pat the Patriots” away jerseys?

Patriots "Pat the Patriot" away jersey (New England Patriots)

The last time the Pats donned those was 2009, when the NFL commemorated the anniversary of the AFL.

In the past year, plenty of fans have also wanted to see the return of the Patriots 90’s “Flying Elvis” jerseys, a royal blue colored jersey with a pinstripe pattern on top of it, and who can forget the giant logo on the shoulder pads?

Patriots 1990's uniforms (New England Patriots)

Only time will tell what the Patriots’ new alternate jersey will be.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

