Stephen Gale verdict: ‘Boston Strip Mall Rapist’ found guilty in 1989 rape, kidnapping case

WOBURN, Mass. — A verdict nearly four decades in the making was delivered Tuesday, as Stephen Paul Gale was found guilty on all counts in a rape and kidnapping case dating back to 1989.

Gale — once known as the “Boston Strip Mall Rapist” — was convicted on four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of armed robbery. The verdict was announced just minutes after jurors returned to the courtroom in Woburn.

Prosecutors say Gale attacked two women at Hit or Miss, a Framingham clothing store in 1989, brutally raping them at gunpoint before fleeing the state.

He remained at large for decades until he was captured in Los Angeles in 2024.

During the trial, the Commonwealth presented DNA evidence they said conclusively linked Gale to the assaults, securing the long‑awaited conviction.

The court entered recess following the guilty verdict. A decision has not yet been made on the timing of victim impact statements or Gale’s sentencing hearing.

More updates are expected as the court schedules the next phase of proceedings.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is planning a 5:30 p.m. news conference on the conviction.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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