Summer of the shark? What experts say you need to know and expect this season in Mass. waters

With the summer right around the corner, frightening fins are sure to be popping up near Cape Cod shores once again. Local experts say New England has become one of the greatest white shark hot spots in the world.

In mid-May, adjunct scientist for the New England Aquarium John Chisholm released a photo of the first seal found with a great white shark bite that had washed up on Martha’s Vineyard.

Chisholm is often found at Manomet in Plymouth overlooking colonies of seals for signs of any possible shark attacks or activity in the area.

He said those gnarly gashes on the seals from apex predators start appearing just before the summer season.

“I’ve known that the white sharks have always been here,” he said. “We’re trying to get as much info on where and when the sharks are here so we can make the public aware.”

He told us those seals are becoming more common — drawing sharks in from all across the region to hunt in our waters.

Greg Skomal, a shark biologist for the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, watched great white shark numbers rise in New England for roughly 30 years.

“The densities of white sharks we see around the Cape are among the highest in the world,” he said.

He told Boston 25 that the white sharks began to arrive off Massachusetts in the early 2000’s based off his observations, but their numbers, specifically off Cape Cod, exploded between 2015 and 2018.

However, he said those numbers have since stabilized off our shores.

Researchers Boston 25 spoke with say they can say for sure if we’ll see a spike or drop-off in shark populations this summer.

“We don’t really know that,” Skomal said. “We know the trend has been fluctuating.”

However, he is certain we’ll see another summer of large white shark populations hunting seals off the Outer Cape specifically. Skomal cited a recent study that claimed white sharks off the Outer Cape spend roughly 50% of their time in water 15-feet deep or less — crossing over near swimmers and other beachgoers.

Skomal said the shark activity has captivated coastal communities and tourists alike.

He added, “We get the full spectrum when it comes to saying the word shark -- from the folks who are absolutely frightened to even hear the word, to those who run to the shark.”

Since 2016, there have been three confirmed great white shark attacks on Cape Cod, including a fatal one in Wellfleet in 2018.

He added, “They’re not here for people. That’s a fact. They’re here for seals. But, they have made mistakes, and that’s something we’re trying to stop.”

At the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy in Chatham, their team is gearing up for another busy summer educating local communities on ways to enjoy the beaches, but steer clear of great whites.

Kristen Smith, outreach and social media manager for AWSC, has been working for years to educate those nearby at their exhibit and beaches close by.

“Yes, they are afraid,” she said about tourists and Cape residents. “But, we can at least then meet them in the middle and say, ‘Yes, we understand that fear, but they do play an important role in our ecosystem.’”

During the summer season, Smith and others set up their “Shark Smart Booth” on Outer Cape beaches. Manned by AWSC staff, they offer beachgoers a chance to learn about sharks right off the shores.

“What a better way to educate people about sharks when they’re already there at the beach,” she said.

Smith said some of those lessons include, “Being in waist-deep water or less, avoiding seals and schools of fish, being able to avoid swimming in those murky water areas. If you do decide to surf or swim, you know, have that person watching out for you.”

Attacks on humans, experts say, are mainly exploratory bites meant for seals or other marine life.

However, those cases of mistaken identity, and being in the wrong place at the wrong time, could be deadly.

Chisholm added, “We’re just soft pink goo, and they have a mouth full of steak knives, so, they can do damage even if they’re just doing an exploratory bite.”

One of their primary databases for research is the Sharktivity App. The software tracks tagged sharks and logs reported sightings in and around Cape Cod.

Those experts say it’s a valuable tool to keep yourself safe and informed this summer.

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