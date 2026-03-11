Trial begins today for man once known as ‘Boston Strip Mall Rapist’

WOBURN, Mass. — The trial begins today for Stephen Paul Gale, the man once known as the “Boston Strip Mall Rapist.”

Gale, 72, is charged with raping two women in Framingham more than 36 years ago. He was arrested for the crimes in Los Angeles, California, in August 2024, after leading police on a chase.

Jury selection for the trial took place on Tuesday, and opening statements are expected to begin in Woburn on Wednesday, followed by testimony of up to 50 witnesses.

Gale is facing four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of armed robbery.

Prosecutors allege that Gale raped two women at gunpoint on Dec. 27, 1989, at the Hit-or-Miss store on Route 9 in Framingham.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and the Framingham Police Department said Gale forced two female employees to the back of the store on that December morning and ordered one victim to empty money from a locked safe and the other to lock the doors to the store before sexually assaulting them while holding the firearm to their heads.

The MetroWest Daily News reports that the last sighting of Gale was in 2007 at a family gathering, but he was identified as a suspect in May 2024 from a DNA genealogy database breakthrough.

Boston 25 News previously spoke with both of the victims about the importance of locating Gale.

He was returned to Massachusetts last year following his arrest.

