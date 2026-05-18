Boston man gets prison time for drugging, raping, then photographing girlfriend on Valentine’s Day

BOSTON — A Boston man also accused of disinterring another woman’s body in a trash bag will serve time in prison after being convicted of drugging and raping his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day in 2020.

Rinnyers Pena, 47, documented the crimes in photographs on his cell phone, prosecutors said.

A jury convicted Pena on Friday of two counts each of rape and photographing an unsuspecting nude person and one count each of drugging for sexual intercourse and strangulation, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

Judge James Lang sentenced Pena to 17 to 20 years in state prison with five years of probation to follow, including GPS monitoring and sex offender registration.

Pena is also charged with one count of disinterring a body in connection with the death of 38-year-old Alenny Matos, Hayden said.

Alenny Matos The Boston Police Department is searching for 38-year-old Alenny Matos. (Boston Police Department)

A missing person investigation for Matos began on Jan. 27, 2020. Her body was found in a trash bag nearly four months later.

On May 9, 2020, a woman walking her dog saw a body inside a trash bag in the area of Enneking Parkway in Hyde Park.

Due to the body’s advanced stages of decomposition, investigators identified Matos through dental records. Pena is expected to return to court in that case at a later date.

Regarding Pena’s conviction for drugging and raping his girlfriend, Boston Police reviewed his cell phone as part of a missing persons investigation.

Investigators identified a series of photographs taken on Feb. 14, 2020, depicting Pena with the 21-year-old rape victim at a Norton Street address in Dorchester.

In several of the images, the victim appears unclothed and unresponsive or incapacitated on Pena’s bed, prosecutors said. Additional images depict Pena engaging in inappropriate physical contact with the victim.

The investigation further revealed that while living in a rooming house at a Notre Dame Street address in Roxbury, Pena strangled the victim, Hayden said.

During their relationship, Pena provided the victim with opioids with the intent to incapacitate her and facilitate sexual assault, prosecutors said. On two occasions, the victim reportedly overdosed and required emergency intervention.

A review of a second cell phone belonging to Pena revealed additional photographs depicting another unidentified person in a similarly incapacitated and vulnerable state.

Hayden said that the person remains unidentified, despite investigative efforts that included BRIC ID Wanted flyers and facial recognition analysis.

Pena’s victim addressed him on Monday during his sentencing in court.

“When I first met Mr. Pena, he was different. He led me to believe that he was loving and caring, and for a while, he was,” the victim said. “But as time went on, he became very isolating, and mean, angry, to a point where I felt like every single day was just dark, it was dark every single day.”

Lang commended the victim’s courage throughout the trial after delivering Pena’s sentence.

“I have tremendous admiration for you, and I wish you healing and continued success,” Lang said.

The district attorney called the victim courageous.

“This victim deserves enormous credit for recounting to jurors an extremely distressing and vulnerable event in her life,” Hayden said. “Her courageous testimony was instrumental in securing this conviction and sentence.”

If you are a victim of any crime, including domestic or sexual violence, call 911 in an emergency.

SafeLink, a statewide domestic violence hotline, can be reached at 877-785-2020.

SafeLink is answered by trained advocates 24/7 in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, as well as TTY at 877-521-2601.

RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization in partnership with more than 1,000 local sexual assault service providers across the country, can be reached at 800-656-4673.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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