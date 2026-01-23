‘Stay indoors’: Healey, state leaders urge public to stay off roads, be safe during expected storm

BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey is urging Massachusetts residents to stay indoors as the region is preparing for single-digit temperatures and the biggest snowstorm to hit the Bay State in years.

“Stay indoors this weekend. It’s just going to be way too cold,” Healey said during a press conference on Friday afternoon.

Add to that: A whopping snowstorm Sunday into Monday that is expected to bring between 1 to 2 feet of snowfall across the state, Healey said.

The governor declared Monday a remote workday for non-essential state employees. She encouraged private businesses to allow employees to work remotely on Monday, as well.

The Boston 25 Weather team has issued a Weather Alert for extreme cold on Saturday, followed by impactful snowfall on Sunday into Monday.

Dangerous arctic air will push in Friday night, with wind chills of -10 to -30 peaking on Saturday morning, according to Meteorologist Shiri Spear. Highs will make it into just the teens.

If people need to go outdoors, Healey urged the public to dress in layers and not expose their skin to the elements.

“The risk of frostbite is great if you are outside for any amount of time,” Healey said.

Pet owners should keep their pets indoors during the frigid temperatures and anticipated snowstorm, animal advocates said.

Bay State residents should also prepare for potential power outages, Healey said.

“Get what you need right now,” she said.

Winter storm warning issued across Mass. as heavy snow approaches

The governor also urged residents to test smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes to make sure they are working properly.

“I ask people ... please take safety precautions in your own home. Be really careful about space heaters, fireplaces or woodburning stoves,” Healey said.

“We don’t want to see people injured,” she added.

Healey and state transportation officials asked the public to stay off the roads and avoid travel when the snow hits.

“We have over 3,200 pieces of equipment ready to go for the storm,” MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said Friday afternoon.

MassDot crews “have been preparing for this for some time,” Gulliver said.

Drivers should minimize travel, Gulliver said.

If you must travel somewhere, Gulliver and other officials urged the public to be extra careful.

“Slow down,” Gulliver said. “Watch what is around you, be cautious around the plows. Keep a safe distance.”

He said salt supplies to treat roads are “in really good shape.”

“We are ready to go,” Gulliver said.

