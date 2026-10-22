25 Investigates: New court filings reveal details in sham marriage investigation

25 Investigates’ Ted Daniel speaks with anchor Kerry Kavanaugh about new developments in a massive federal marriage fraud investigation. The coverage details newly obtained court filings as the alleged ringleader fights pre-trial detention, featuring undercover video in which the suspect tells a cooperating witness that Massachusetts is the “best place” for immigrants.

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