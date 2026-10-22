Local

25 Investigates: New court filings reveal details in sham marriage investigation

By Ted Daniel, Boston 25 News
By Ted Daniel, Boston 25 News

25 Investigates’ Ted Daniel speaks with anchor Kerry Kavanaugh about new developments in a massive federal marriage fraud investigation. The coverage details newly obtained court filings as the alleged ringleader fights pre-trial detention, featuring undercover video in which the suspect tells a cooperating witness that Massachusetts is the “best place” for immigrants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read