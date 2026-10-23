Police warn of dangerous ‘Door Kick Challenge’ after string of incidents in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — A Westborough homeowner says she was left shaken and facing thousands of dollars in repairs after someone kicked in her front door in what police believe may be part of a dangerous social media trend.

Amy Dwyer said the incident happened around midnight Saturday while she was asleep inside her home.

“It shook the whole house,” Dwyer said, describing the moment someone forcefully kicked her front door.

When she woke up the next morning, the extent of the damage became clear.

“On Sunday morning when I got up I could see daylight from around the door frame,” Dwyer said. “When I opened it, pieces of the door jamb fell. They had kicked the door so hard that basically it caused the whole entire door jamb to splinter.”

The damage will not come cheap. Dwyer estimates replacing the custom front door will cost about $4,000.

Westborough police responded to the home and say the incident may be connected to what’s known online as the “Door Kick Challenge.”

The trend is similar to the longtime prank known as “ding-dong ditch,” but involves individuals kicking or striking front doors before running away. Police warn the behavior can cause significant property damage and create dangerous situations for both homeowners and those participating.

According to police, several Westborough residents have reported similar incidents in recent weeks.

“It’s the startling factor,” Dwyer said. “Somebody knocks on your door and you go out of curiosity to see who’s there. But when literally half your house shakes, it’s a serious emergency situation.”

Police say the trend carries risks beyond property damage, noting that homeowners may react unpredictably when awakened or startled by loud noises late at night.

Dwyer hopes those responsible understand the potential consequences of their actions.

“They’re kids, I get that. Their brains have not fully developed yet, but actions have consequences,” she said. “I don’t think they’re necessarily thinking about what those consequences are, or how far-reaching they could be, and really how it could impact them financially, their parents financially, or criminally.”

Westborough police say the investigation remains active and they are still searching for those responsible. Anyone identified in connection with the incidents could face criminal charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group