6-0 Scituate Sailors host 6-0 N. Quincy Raiders for Boston 25 HS Game Day Game of the Week

SCITUATE, Mass. — On Boston 25, every week during the High School Football season, we choose and cover one local high school game like we are covering the Patriots.

This week’s game is a beauty. Two undefeated teams going at it on Friday night in Scituate at 7 PM. The (6-0) North Quincy Red Raiders are visiting the (6-0) Scituate Sailors. This is a battle for supremacy in the Patriot League Fisher Division.

Both teams are having fantastic seasons. North Quincy is led by first-year head coach Greg Sommers, who says the key to this team’s success this year is friendship. “These kids are just fun. They love being together, and it wants me to hang out with them.”

The Raiders offense is averaging 34.5 pts per game so far this season, and their defense is giving up just 13.3 pts per game. The offense is led by junior Quarterback Cole Doyle who made his first varsity start last year in a loss to Scituate played in Quincy. This is how Doyle describes his team’s success: “We have a lot of confidence in ourselves. We have good chemistry, very good chemistry.”

On the other hand, Scituate is having another great season. Herb Devine has taken his Sailors to 4 of the last 5 Division Four High School Super Bowls, and they are three-time champions.

The Sailors are led by Senior RB Grayson Foley, who already has over 1000 yards rushing this year and 17 touchdowns. “We’re very team-oriented. We do everything together”. But Foley and his teammates are not taking North Quincy lightly. “They’re a great team. They always have a good team. They usually give us some problems every time we play them. Being able to go against another team that’s 6-0 and this game being so hyped up at the moment is giving us a lot of motivation to go out there and play our best”.

7:00 PM Friday night in Scituate is when this game happens. Boston 25 will be live from 3-7 PM before the game and will have game highlights and postgame reaction on Boston 25 News later Friday night after game one of the World Series.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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