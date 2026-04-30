State’s highest court to decide if Quincy can erect statues honoring first responders

BOSTON — Oral arguments are set to begin in the state’s highest court next week regarding whether the city of Quincy can erect two statues honoring first responders.

Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch commissioned the statues depicting the Catholic patrons of police and firefighters, Michael the Archangel and Florian, to honor Quincy’s first responders.

City officials planned to erect the two statues, which cost taxpayers $850,000, outside the new public safety headquarters.

Last May, 15 plaintiffs represented by the ACLU of Massachusetts sued to stop the statues from going up.

In Fitzmaurice v. City of Quincy, the group claims they don’t want publicly-owned property or government officials promoting specific religious beliefs, which they say violates the Massachusetts Constitution.

In October, a Norfolk Superior Court judge temporarily halted the installation of the statues at one of the city’s public buildings.

In January, demonstrators rallied in support of the statues in Quincy.

Joseph Davis, senior counsel at Becket and an attorney for the City of Quincy, argues that the court should allow the statues to be erected to protect the City of Quincy’s freedom to honor its firefighters and police officers.

Attorneys for the city say that worldwide, first responders view Florian, a Roman firefighter from antiquity, and Michael the Archangel, long associated with protection against evil, as inspiring symbols of their professions.

Demonstrators rally in support of saints statues in Quincy amid legal limbo

Fire departments often adopt the Florian cross, while police frequently identify with Michael in their mission to safeguard communities, the city’s attorneys argue.

“To celebrate this proud tradition and pay tribute to the city’s public servants, Quincy commissioned statues of Florian and Michael from the same artist who created the city’s John Adams and John Hancock statues,” a city spokesman said in a statement on Thursday.

Quincy has garnered support for its case: a coalition of 18 organizations and scholars—including the nation’s largest firefighter and police unions, diverse faith groups, and prominent constitutional scholars—recently filed 12 friend-of-the-court briefs asking the court to rule in favor of Quincy.

Oral arguments begin on May 6 in the John Adams Courthouse in Boston.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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