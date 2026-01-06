Demonstrators rally in support of saints statues in Quincy amid legal limbo

QUINCY, Mass. — Demonstrators rallied in support of two 10-foot bronze statues in Quincy ahead of the new city council’s swearing-in ceremony.

The statues, depicting the Catholic patrons of police and firefighters, have been in legal limbo since last year.

Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch commissioned the statues of Michael and Florian to honor Quincy’s first responders.

15 plaintiffs, represented by the ACLU of Massachusetts, sued to stop the statues from going up.

An injunction is currently prohibiting the city from installing the statues that were sculpted in Italy.

“This is supposed to be a tribute for police and fire, and I think the public is largely unaware of what Archangel Michael and Saint Florian really means,” said Lea DeGloria, organizer of Monday’s demonstration.

Demonstrators said the holdup is affecting the morale of first responders.

Opponents said that’s not what the controversy is about.

They believe the statues violate the separation of church and state and criticize the $850,000 price tag.

“No one knew the statues were going up, including the city council. It should’ve been much more transparent,” said Quincy resident Kathy Thrun.

Only two previous Quincy city councilors are returning.

Six of the new seven members sworn in on Monday evening have voiced opposition against the statues.

Mayor Koch declined to comment on the ongoing controversy but has previously defended the statues as symbolic.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group