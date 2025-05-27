Quincy residents file lawsuit to halt installation of two religious statues at new police building

QUINCY, Mass. — A group of Quincy residents filed a lawsuit in Norfolk Superior Court on Tuesday opposing the installation of two religious statues set to be built outside the city’s new public safety building.

The group claims they don’t want publicly-owned property or government officials promoting specific religious beliefs, which they say violates the Massachusetts Constitution.

The two statues, one of Saint Michael and Saint Florian, will cost about $850,000, according to city officials.

According to court documents, the residents are seeking a preliminary injunction that would prevent the city from proceeding with “its unconstitutional plan” while the lawsuit remains ongoing.

In February, Quincy city councilors both supported and opposed the decision to commission these statues and say the decision was never up to them; this was solely the mayor’s decision.

“This isn’t about opposing anyone’s faith — it’s about keeping government neutral so that everyone, regardless of what they believe, feels equally welcome and protected,” said plaintiff Gilly Rosenthol.“No one should have to walk past giant religious monuments just to access a public safety building. That sends the wrong message about who our city serves — and who it doesn’t.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to Mayor Tom Koch’s office for comment.

The new public safety building is expected to open this fall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

