State police identify man killed in 5-vehicle crash on I-93 in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — A young man was killed in a major wreck that shut down Interstate 93 in Medford during the Thursday evening commute, authorities announced Friday.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 25 just before 6:30 p.m. discovered a five-vehicle pileup, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police said investigators later determined that a Toyota Camry struck four vehicles, causing a Ford F-350 to overturn in the woods along the side of the highway.

The truck driver, identified as 25-year-old Revere native Fredis Seravia-Corvera, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police didn’t say if the driver of the Camry would face charges.

Video shared with Boston 25 News showed a sea of first responders working at the scene of the crash.

The northbound side of the highway was closed for two hours after the crash, and traffic didn’t resume as normal until 11 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

