Video shows aftermath of deadly 5-vehicle pileup on I-93 in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — Authorities are continuing to investigate a major wreck that left at least one person dead and shut down Interstate 93 in Medford during the Thursday evening commute.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 25 just before 6:30 p.m. discovered a five-vehicle pileup, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Injuries to at least one person involved in the crash proved fatal, prompting a response from the state medical examiner’s office. Their name hasn’t been released.

Video shared with Boston 25 News showed a sea of first responders working at the scene of the crash and what appeared to be a vehicle flipped over on the side of the highway.

Video shows aftermath of deadly 5-vehicle crash on I-93 in Medford

State police didn’t mention if anyone else was injured in the crash.

The highway was closed for hours at Roosevelt Circle as crews gathered evidence and worked to clear the wreckage.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

