Deadly 5-car crash on I-93 in Medford shuts down roadway, police say

MEDFORD, Mass. — Authorities say at least one person is dead following a multi-car crash on Thursday.

According to State Police, troopers responded to I-93 northbound just before Exit 25 around 6:20 p.m. for a five-vehicle crash with serious injuries.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in shutting down I-93 at Roosevelt Circle in Medford.

As of 7:12 p.m., State Police say at least one person’s injuries proved to be fatal and the Medical Examiner’s Office is responding.

The identity of the deceased individual is not being released at this time.

The roadway remains closed down.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

