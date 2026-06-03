Lunenburg first-grader dies after battle with brain tumor

LUNENBURG, Mass. — Lunenburg schools are mourning the heartbreaking loss of a beloved first-grade student.

Hadley Bouche passed away after a courageous battle with an inoperable brain cancer.

The seven-year-old touched the hearts of many across her community and beyond.

Boston 25 first shared Hadley’s story back in December, when residents came together in Leominster to hold a special Christmas parade in her honor, bringing joy and support during her fight.

Now, the community is coming together once again to remember her life.

Hadley’s funeral is scheduled for this Friday, June 5, at St. Cecilia Church in Leominster.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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