State Police identify 3 people killed in weekend crash in New Hampshire

CANDIA, N.H. — State Police on Monday identified three people killed in a crash in New Hampshire over the weekend.

The victims, all New Hampshire residents, were killed in a crash on Route 101 in Candia around noon on Saturday, state police said.

Michael Wescott, 59, of Greenville; Richard Courville, 77, of North Hampton; and Denise Courville, 65, also of North Hampton, all died in the crash, state police said.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. Saturday, state troopers responded to reports of a head-on collision between two vehicles.

A preliminary investigation found that Westcott, the driver of a 2010 Toyota Tundra, was speeding eastbound before sideswiping a 2018 Nissan Sentra, striking a guardrail on the eastbound side, veering across the center median and into the westbound lanes of travel, then striking a 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, driven by Richard Courville, head-on, state police said.

3 killed in multi-vehicle crash on New Hampshire highway (New Hampshire State Police)

Westcott and Richard Courville died at the time of the crash. Denise Courville, who was a passenger in the Jeep, was taken by ambulance to Elliot Hospital, where she later died, state police said.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan Sentra suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Elliot Hospital as a precaution.

New Hampshire State Police were assisted at the scene by Raymond Police, Auburn Police, Candia Fire Rescue, Raymond Fire, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, state police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn’t already spoken with police is asked to contact Trooper Will Bohnenberger at William.F.Bohnenberger@dos.nh.gov or by calling 603-223-4381.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group