CANDIA, NH — Three people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on a New Hampshire highway Saturday afternoon, state police say.

Around 12:20 p.m., a 2010 Toyota Tundra was speeding eastbound on Route 101 in Candia when it sideswiped a 2018 Nissan Sentra, New Hampshire State Police say. The Toyota then struck a guardrail and veered into the westbound lanes where it hit a 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer head-on.

The drivers of the Toyota Tundra and Jeep Grand Wagoneer died from injuries they received in the crash. A passenger in the Jeep suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Elliot Hospital. The passenger died from their injuries at the hospital, state police say.

The two people in the side-swapped Nissan Sentra, Velka Pacheco McMahon, 48, and Kelly McMahon, 18, both of Peterborough, New Hampshire, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Elliot Hospital out of precaution.

The westbound lanes of Route 101 were completely shut down for around four hours while Troopers investigated the scene.

New Hampshire State Police were assisted by the Raymond Police Department, Auburn Police Department, Candia Fire Rescue, Raymond Fire Department, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

“While speed appears to be a factor in the crash, all aspects remain under investigation. Troopers have spoken with multiple witnesses, however, anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn’t already spoken with police is asked to contact Trooper Will Bohnenberger at William.F.Bohnenberger@dos.nh.gov or (603) 223-4381,” New Hampshire State Police said.

3 killed in multi-vehicle crash on New Hampshire highway (New Hampshire State Police)

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group