State leaders revisiting wrong-way crash prevention safety amid death of Trooper Trainor

Massachusetts State Trooper Kevin Trainor is being remembered as a hero, after losing his life while trying to save another while responding to a wrong-way driver on I-95. Now, questions are growing about whether this deadly crash could’ve been prevented and what the state is doing to stop wrong-way drivers from turning highways into dangerous scenes.

MassDOT says wrong-way crashes have decreased over the last three years, with 66 in 2025 down from 96 in 2023. Of the wrong-way crashes in 2025, data pulled by Boston 25 showed 20 were deadly.

MassDOT says they’ve rolled out of wrong-way driver detection systems now on some highways like flashing warning signs and alert technology designed to warn drivers before a crash happens.

Governor Healey addressed if there are discussions about additional safety protocols at a separate event in Boston on Friday.

“I met with them yesterday actually and we had an immediate conversation in the aftermath of this to assess what we have out there. We do have a lot of technology out there on the road to detect and alert to wrong way drivers and my direction to them was let’s take a look at what else we can be doing and spend what we need to spend, frankly to get other technologies out on the road,” said Healey.

Services for the 30-year-old hero are planned for next week.

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