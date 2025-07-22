State, city leaders to gather to discuss Fall River fire response

FALL RIVER, Mass. — State and city leaders will gather on Tuesday to discuss the deadly fire at Gabriel House in Fall River that claimed the lives of 10 people.

The meetings will take place at City Hall. In response to the devastating fire, Massachusetts has implemented a new safety initiative for all 273 assisted living facilities in the state.

These facilities are now required to send letters to residents and their families detailing safety protocols and evacuation plans, complete a new safety assessment survey, and provide disaster and emergency plans.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quin III had previously identified the victims as 64-year-old Rui Albernaz, 61-year-old Ronald Codega, 66-year-old Brenda Cropper, 69-year-old Margaret Duddy, 78-year-old Robert King, 71-year-old Kim Mackin, 78-year-old Richard Rochon,77-year-old Joseph Wilansky and 86-year-old Eleanor Willett.

70-year-old Halina Lawler was named as the final victim on Monday.

“There are no words to adequately convey the depths of our grief and shock over the devastating events of July 13 at the Gabriel House. Indeed, to call what occurred that night a tragedy is an understatement. Our hearts are broken for the victims and their families; their losses will never be forgotten,” said Gabriel House spokesperson George Regan.

The 100-unit assisted-living facility opened in 1999. Some photos on its Facebook page show neat rooms but older-looking carpeting and furniture.

Inspection reports released Thursday by the city’s Bureau of Fire Investigation identified no problems at Gabriel House going back to 2019. The reports cover things like sprinkler systems, fire extinguishers, exit doors, and general housekeeping.

The cause remains under investigation, but the district attorney’s office says it does not appear suspicious.

The governor is expected to speak at 11 a.m., and the Bristol County District Attorney will go over the findings around 2 p.m.

