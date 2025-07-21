One week after tragic Fall River fire, new safety initiative set to take place on Monday

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Sunday marks one week since a fire ripped through an assisted living facility in Fall River, killing ten residents.

On July 13th, first responders rushed inside Gabriel House to try and rescue as many people as possible as smoke came through windows and doors.

Some family and friends of the victims stopped by Sunday afternoon to pay their respects.

“I cannot believe this. I just can’t understand how something like this could happen,” Michael Michaud said.

Sunday was Michaud’s first time visiting the building since the tragic fire. He had two friends living inside. One of them survived, but the other, 64-year-old Rui Albernaz, died.

As of Sunday night, state fire marshals have not shared what sparked the flames. Officials haven’t said if any codes were violated.

People like Michaud say state leaders need to do more to make sure these facilities are following the rules.

“There needs to be change. There needs to be more accountability, and there needs to be more stuff put on paper.”

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced a new safety initiative that will begin Monday, July 21st.

It requires all 273 assisted living facilities in the Commonwealth to send letters to residents and families outlining safety protocols and evacuation plans. There’s also a new safety assessment survey these facilities must complete, as well as specify their disaster and emergency plans.

At least 30 people were hurt, and nine people were initially reported dead, all over the age of 60, as thick smoke and flames trapped residents inside. The fire chief said Wednesday that a second person was also in critical condition.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quin III identified other victims as 64-year-old Rui Albernaz, 61-year-old Ronald Codega, 69-year-old Margaret Duddy, 78-year-old Robert King, 71-year-old Kim Mackin, 78-year-old Richard Rochon,77-year-old Joseph Wilansky and 86-year-old Eleanor Willett.

The identity of one victim, a 70-year-old woman, is not yet being publicly released as next of kin notification is still pending.

On Saturday, Brenda Cropper was identified as the tenth person who died in the fire.

Inspection reports released Thursday by the city’s Bureau of Fire Investigation identified no problems at Gabriel House going back to 2019. The reports cover things like sprinkler systems, fire extinguishers, exit doors, and general housekeeping.

Boston 25 is continuing to ask officials if they’ve learned what caused the fire. We’ll let you know as soon as we find out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

